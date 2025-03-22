Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special

Posted by on

“I’m ready for my close-up Mr. Walrus.”

“All right. Closer… closer… closer…”

“If I got any closer I’d be behind you.”

Winner

8.

This week

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
23 votes · 23 answers
Vote

1

6 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.