Y’All Deepin’ On Me

Hey! I just invented a new phrase!

I was thinking of “dumping on” me, but it came out wrong.

Anyway, I’m posting it here for future dictionary editors who want to chronicle its first use. I assume it’s bound to take off soon.

“But Oppo, what does it mean?”

I don’t know. I just make up new phrases; I don’t define them. Stop deepin’ on me.

  4. The obvious meaning of “deepin’ on”:
    An action verb-phrase. Speaking expertly on a topic that is not comprehend-able to a listener, with the goal of shaming said listener.

    i.e. “Dernit Albert! You’re deepin’ on me with that quantum physics time bending crap.”

  6. The phrase “y’all are deepin’ on me” is specifically for those situations when you’ve already pointed out how extra thick the layer of BS is around the place, and rather than throttle back on the BS, everyone else just turns the BS up to 11.

