Y’All Deepin’ On Me

Hey! I just invented a new phrase!

I was thinking of “dumping on” me, but it came out wrong.

Anyway, I’m posting it here for future dictionary editors who want to chronicle its first use. I assume it’s bound to take off soon.

“But Oppo, what does it mean?”

I don’t know. I just make up new phrases; I don’t define them. Stop deepin’ on me.

