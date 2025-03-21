Straight Line of the Day: What Would You Do If Trapped in the Antarctic With an Unstable, Violent Colleague?

Scientists Trapped in Antarctica Plead For Help as Violence Breaks Out

Newsweek | 3/18/25

A group of South African scientists has pleaded for help, saying they are trapped in an isolated base on a cliff edge in Antarctica with a team member who has become violent.

One of the team has been accused of assault and threatening violence against his colleagues, according to the South African newspaper The Sunday Times. South Africa’s environment minister confirmed that an assault had taken place.

The overwintering team, a group that remains in a remote and extreme environment during winter months, knew that 10 of their 15 months at the base would be spent in isolation but may now be in danger from one of their own members, who has been accused of being mentally unstable.