Straight Line of the Day: What Would You Do If Trapped in the Antarctic With an Unstable, Violent Colleague?

Posted by on

Scientists Trapped in Antarctica Plead For Help as Violence Breaks Out
Newsweek | 3/18/25

A group of South African scientists has pleaded for help, saying they are trapped in an isolated base on a cliff edge in Antarctica with a team member who has become violent.

One of the team has been accused of assault and threatening violence against his colleagues, according to the South African newspaper The Sunday Times. South Africa’s environment minister confirmed that an assault had taken place.

The overwintering team, a group that remains in a remote and extreme environment during winter months, knew that 10 of their 15 months at the base would be spent in isolation but may now be in danger from one of their own members, who has been accused of being mentally unstable.

19 Comments

    • James Bond:
      “I’m grabbing a hot🔥Snow Bunny in a Bikini and headed that way to tackle the problem. I’m fairly sure we’re dealing with Mr. Freeze again because Batman didn’t finish the job. I will terminate his ass.”

      2
      Reply to this comment

  7. The maximum likelihood Kalman filter output for me (driven by an Inconceivably Large Language Model AI running on a the latest quantum supercomputer!) predicts that I would verbally whip the guy into crazy, violent attacks at which point I would beat the living tar out of him and toss is dumb ass outside and lock the door.

    Unless of course, he was bigger than me or had a weapon, in which case, “How do you like your coffee, sir? Let’s talk.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

