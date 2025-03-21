Bond Girlathon Friday : 3/14/2025 Results : New Matches for 3/21/2025

Mon ami, good to see you as I am hosting tonight. One small note is that the women from “Never say never” don’t show up in the ultimate Bond girl lists for some reason so their info and synopsis will be a bit different. Please bear with us.
Results
|Rosemund Pike
|No Preference
|Maryse Guy Mitsuoko
|215
|5
|45
|Rachel Grant
|No Preference
|Mie Hama
|201
|4
|43
New matches for 3/21/2025
Match 1
Akiko Wakabayshi (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas; Hotel Receptionist)
Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”
VS
Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon
Age: 81, born 12 November 1943
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Currently Residing In: United Kingdom
Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.
Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.
Match 2
Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Barbara Carerra (Fatima Blush)
Actress: Tsai Chin Nationality: Chinese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.
VS
Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury
Age: 79, born 31 December 1945
Country of origin: Nicaragua
Currently Residing In: United States
Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.
Bond: “I’ve always wondered if Wakabayashi tastes as good as Okonomiyaki.” 🤔