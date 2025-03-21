Bond Girlathon Friday : 3/14/2025 Results : New Matches for 3/21/2025

Mon ami, good to see you as I am hosting tonight. One small note is that the women from “Never say never” don’t show up in the ultimate Bond girl lists for some reason so their info and synopsis will be a bit different. Please bear with us.

Results

New matches for 3/21/2025

Match 1

Akiko Wakabayshi (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas; Hotel Receptionist)

Mademoiselle La Porte

Actress:Maryse Guy Mitsouko
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”

Akiko Wakabayashi

VS

Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist

Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon

Age: 81, born 12 November 1943

Country of origin:  United Kingdom

Currently Residing In:  United Kingdom

Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.

Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.

Valerie Leon

Match 2

Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Barbara Carerra (Fatima Blush)

Ling

Actress:Tsai Chin
Nationality:Chinese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.

Tsai Chin

VS

Fatima Blush

Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury

Age: 79, born 31 December 1945

Country of origin:  Nicaragua

Currently Residing In:  United States

Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.

Barbara Carerra

