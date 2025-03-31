Straight Line of the Day: In Disney’s New (Bomb) Remake of Star Trek, Spock Turns to Kirk and Says…

14 Comments

  3. “… Epstein didn’t kill himself.”
    “… I am not left handed either.”
    “… What is a man? A miserable little pile of secrets! But enough talk… Have at you!”
    “… It is illogical to put our hope in a single Keyblade wielder.”
    “… Why do you keep moving behind me?”

    1
  4. Spock: “Captain, I’m a deeply closeted gay but I refuse to come out.”
    Captain: “So you’re gay”?
    Spock: “Hey hey hey watch it there buddy I didn’t say that”!
    Captain: “But you said you’re a deeply closeted gay.”
    Spock: “Correct Captain, but I said I’m not coming out.”
    Captain: “Just forget it.”🤬

    2
