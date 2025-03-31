Straight Line of the Day: In Disney’s New (Bomb) Remake of Star Trek, Spock Turns to Kirk and Says… Posted by Oppo on 31 March 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Your unbridled misogyny is oppressing me, Jim!”
“Rationality is over-rated, Jim – go with your heart…”
“… Epstein didn’t kill himself.”
“… I am not left handed either.”
“… What is a man? A miserable little pile of secrets! But enough talk… Have at you!”
“… It is illogical to put our hope in a single Keyblade wielder.”
“… Why do you keep moving behind me?”
Spock: “Captain, I’m a deeply closeted gay but I refuse to come out.”
Captain: “So you’re gay”?
Spock: “Hey hey hey watch it there buddy I didn’t say that”!
Captain: “But you said you’re a deeply closeted gay.”
Spock: “Correct Captain, but I said I’m not coming out.”
Captain: “Just forget it.”🤬
“There is no way to determine the gender until they tell you their gender.”
Lieutenant Sulu:
“Captain, I also have something to tell you…”
Captain:
“I don’t want to hear it Sulu please 🥺 just chart 📉 us a path the hell outa this strange gay galaxy”!
This movie is too long but won’t prosper.
That’s just what Rachel Zegler said about the new Snow White movie.
“That’s no moon!”
“Captain, I was worse than dead. My brain was gone.”
“What are your orders, Ma’am?”
“Jim, why don’t you come to my cabin- I’ve got a variation on the Vulcan neck pinch that will make you forget all about that chick from Orion…”
“Your toxic masculinity is, frankly, adorable.”
“I can’t quit you.”