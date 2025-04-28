Disney’s “Hall of Presidents” Biden Returned to Stage After Loan to Pope’s Funeral Posted by Oppo on 28 April 2025, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Who sez we aren’t a caring people?
There was this guy..” Corn Pope”…he was one bad dude…
There was a momentary glitch when he wandered off, but he was eventually found in a Lost & Found near the It’s a Small World attraction…
Luckily Disney’s Imagineers programmed it to look at it’s watch then fall asleep. It’s the details that really sell it.
The autopen was returned to the fake doctor.