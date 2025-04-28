Straight Line of the Day: Silly Ad Promo for an Upcoming Movie: …

Posted by on

“The movie they said couldn’t be made . . . And they were right! Apply to address below for a full refund.”

13 Comments

  10. I’ve already said enough about a film I’ve never seen, never will see nor ever even heard of.

    But I give it a thumbs up for precisely those reasons.

    Click to Edit – 
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.