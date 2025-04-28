Straight Line of the Day: Silly Ad Promo for an Upcoming Movie: … Posted by Oppo on 28 April 2025, 12:00 pm “The movie they said couldn’t be made . . . And they were right! Apply to address below for a full refund.” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“The most critically reviewed movie of the year!”
“The results are in – Rocky 17 is a movie…”
“This is a “can’t miss” film – it’s literally everywhere…”
“IMAO – Need I say more…”
How about “IMAO The Musical – Featuring an unpaid staff of songwriters who make Rodgers and Hammerstein look like amateurs”
Yes.
“The hammer has dropped” on Paul Pelosi’s Investment Success Docudrama.
Die Hard 6 Goes Porn:
A Good Day To Die Hardest With Sydney Sweeney..(and no, it’s not true that Hans Gruber had Ky-Jel on his hands when he fell.)
…with the same exciting plot twist as the original!
From the brilliant mind of Ryan George…
“It was barely an inconvenience” – WaPo
“Super easy” says Roger Ebert
From the equiley brilliant mind of Harold P. Warren…
Manos the Hands of Fate Part Two…..The Feet of Fate.
“See it now, before it gets tossed into the Cannes”
I’ve already said enough about a film I’ve never seen, never will see nor ever even heard of.
But I give it a thumbs up for precisely those reasons.