Dude Must Really Like His Lasagna

A Flight Was Forced to Turn Around After a Passenger’s Tantrum Over Their In-flight Meal
Travel and Leisure | April 21, 2025 | Rachel Chang

A recent flight to Italy was disrupted by a passenger who was upset about getting the wrong onboard meal. Before the plane turned back to the U.S., the man tried to charge into the cockpit. Passengers were stranded at their original airport for eight hours until their flight could take off again the next morning.

