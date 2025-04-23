Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 4/16/2025 : New Matches for 4/23/2025

Are you feeling it? I know I am.
Results
|Catherine Schell
|No Preference
|Cassandra Harris
|105
|3
|44
|Jane Seymour
|No Preference
|Kristina Wayborn
|119
|0
|89
Matches for 4/23/2025
Match 1
Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver) vs Tina Hudson (Bianca)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gloria Hendry
|1 – 2 – 0
|127 – 17 – 454
Actress: Gloria Hendry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tina Hudson
|2 – 1 – 0
|392 – 5 – 276
Actress: Tina Hudson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Bianca was an MI6 agent assisting Bond in Latin America. She helped Bond disguise himself as Colonel Toro so that he could infiltrate a military base and plant an explosive on a Cuban spy plane. When the mission went awry and Bianca saw Bond being taken away as a prisoner in an army jeep, she went into action. She drove alongside the jeep, and flirted with Bond’s captors, showing off her legs to distract them while Bond pulled their parachute cords.
Match 2
Madeline Smith (Miss Caruso) vs Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Madeline Smith
|3 – 0 – 0
|437 – 4 – 212
Actress: Madeline Smith Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tanya Roberts
|2 – 1 – 0
|483 – 1 – 290
Actress: Tanya Roberts Nationality: American Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Stacey Sutton inherited the Sutton Oil company, which megalomaniac Max Zorin tried to take over. Zorin offered Sutton $5 million for her shares in the company, which she refused. Bond learnt of the cheque and confronted her at her home. Stacey was initially aggressive, pointing a shotgun at Bond. However, when some of Zorin’s henchmen arrived to persuade Stacey to sell, Bond sorted them out and gained Stacey’s trust. The pair escaped an attempt on their lives, and managed to kill Zorin.
Man I AM feeling it and just had a brainstorm of possibly the best palindrome of all time and it just happens to start with today’s T challenge. It’s a 3 letter word…starts with t and ends in t…and it ain’t Tut as in King Tut. 😂
Tat?
…or as a Cockney Dude would say …”King Tot.”