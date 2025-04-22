S is for Syllabary Posted by Oppo on 22 April 2025, 3:00 pm … and a more syllabary waste of time I can’t imagine. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Sell-a-bit: What becomes of a woman who was celibate and has now gone wild.
S is for the failed Spinach Inquisition upon Popeye.
Stoeuvre- a chef’s preferred style of cooking.
Sirender: a gender-reassignment surgeon
Sircle back
What you wish you could do about 5 years after visiting a sirender
Shishkebutt
Figure it out
Stutopia: see California
Sinkchronize: Time a bear market
Stelterfy: Bore someone with idiotic commentary…
^ Those are all very good and I’m sauteing shrimp so I’ve got nuttin.
Suckitupitude The ability to get on with your life without whining abut every little thing.
S is for Sharona. My Sharona!
Sopranoops: realizing too late that you clicked on a Sopranos related video on YouTube and for at least a month every third video suggestion is something about the Sopranos.