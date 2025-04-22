Scientists Confirm: U.S. Senate Cannot Retrieve the 25 Hours Lost to Cory Booker Posted by Oppo on 22 April 2025, 2:00 pm These are quantum scientists, so don’t entangle with them. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It remains as a hologram, smeared across the surface of the event horizon of his vacuousness.
Republicans:
“We will see Bookers filibuster and raise him 3 Filibusters…in fact we are prepared to filibuster until we have no one left to filibuster.”
They’re going to need some “new physics” involving quantum gravity, gravitons, dark matter, the Cosmological constant, string theory, multiple Universes, time travel, entanglement, non-locality spooky action at a distance and the theory of incarnation applied to Schrodinger’s cat – who has been dead all this time!
Call me when that happens.
(No, this is NOT supposed to make sense.)
They could, but it would involve dark matter and some white space, and they know better than to tread into those waters in today’s culture.
Sadly, there is a physicist somewhere that it makes sense to them.
Corey who?
Hey, they let him talk, so they should just suck it up!