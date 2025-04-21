R, R, R Posted by Oppo on 21 April 2025, 3:00 pm … as Mork would say. Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with R. . Rigor Mortise: When your tenons don’t move. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 2
Romulan Noodles:
Because they need 20 times more sodium in their diets than humans….ok?
Wascally Wabbit: Wisecracking wodent
Redoxxulousness: Idiocy, specifically for exposing those you disagree with to elicit acts of revenge…
repetition: repetition: repetition: repetition: repetition: repetition: repetition: repetition:…
Repubic: An OnlyFan thing…
retrobeautician – unlike a normal beautician, a retrobeautician achieves retribution by striving to make you as ugly as possible. Witness all the botoxed, fat-lipped, fat-assed, puffy-faced, uglier than snot, put a paper sack over her head, for God’s sake, before we all heave our lunch, women out there in what is now our “culture.”
I heard Pelosi, Hillary and Mad Max Waters were all retrobeautified…on the taxpayers dime. 😩
Relocute- to re-tell a story everybody has already heard.
Rambutt
Unreleased action movie starring Sylvester Stallone and Rock Hudson
Rithwash:
Mike Tyson- “Have you seen my new Roleth Rithwash”?