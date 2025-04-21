Straight Line of the Day: Other Childrens’ Activities That Could Be Litigated: …

Posted by on

Furious parents call in lawyers after refusing to accept 12-year-old daughter’s spelling bee loss
UK Daily Mail | 04/09/2025 | Samantha Rutt

Note: Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robot bouts are adjudicated by the governing body, not in a court of law.

13 Comments

  6. Sometime around ’03 Bill Clinton was doing a side hustle in Harlem trying to regain some lost fame and relevencey in helping some folks.
    Bill – “It depends on the definition of adjudicated.”

    Reply to this comment

  8. “Operation” – The patient received no anesthesia, is wide awake, and gets an electric shock every time the doctor makes a mistake.

    “Concentration” – Prejudiced against stupid kids with bad memories.

    “Easy Bake Oven” – Eat anything that comes out of it, and instant lawsuit.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.