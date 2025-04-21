Straight Line of the Day: Other Childrens’ Activities That Could Be Litigated: …

Furious parents call in lawyers after refusing to accept 12-year-old daughter’s spelling bee loss
UK Daily Mail | 04/09/2025 | Samantha Rutt
Note: Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robot bouts are adjudicated by the governing body, not in a court of law.
…”Tag, you’re it will become “Tag, you’re served”…
… “Spin-the-bottle” will become “Spin-the-result-into-harrassment”….
…”Duck-duck-goose” – a study in subconscious bigotry…
…”Simon Says” will be portrayed as oppressive authoritarianism…
“I’m rubber, you’re glue”
“That’s slander and body shaming. I’ll see you in court”!
Sometime around ’03 Bill Clinton was doing a side hustle in Harlem trying to regain some lost fame and relevencey in helping some folks.
Bill – “It depends on the definition of adjudicated.”
It’s all fun and games until the lawyers get involved.
… as IMAO is always finding out.
Still having trouble with that restraining order from Dawn Wells’ estate?
“Operation” – The patient received no anesthesia, is wide awake, and gets an electric shock every time the doctor makes a mistake.
“Concentration” – Prejudiced against stupid kids with bad memories.
“Easy Bake Oven” – Eat anything that comes out of it, and instant lawsuit.
Assault with a cap gun with intent to commit bodily smoke.
I can’t imagine the sexual harassment suit along with the malpractice suit if a couple of kids got caught playing doctor.
Eeny-Meeny-Miney-Moe,
Here’s a summons,
To court we go.