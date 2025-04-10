Straight Line of the Day: There’s a New Discount Airline. Of Course, . . .

Posted by on

9 Comments

  3. Luggage and carry-on’s are all extra. The seats don’t recline, there are no tray tables and the tickets are non-refundable. Other than all that, it’s a virtual paradise! (in the AI video).

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.