Straight Line of the Day: There's a New Discount Airline. Of Course, . . . Posted by Oppo on 10 April 2025, 12:00 pm
You have to bring your own floatation device.
…when you board the flight crew asks, “Gas, grass, or ass?”
Luggage and carry-on’s are all extra. The seats don’t recline, there are no tray tables and the tickets are non-refundable. Other than all that, it’s a virtual paradise! (in the AI video).
…it’s all “festival seating”, so the gate-rush is truly impressive…
… all flight attendants moonlight as dive-bar bouncers…
…maintenance is decided by a coin-flip…
…it’s just a Cessna 172 four-seater. 😫
All flight attendants have the name “Karen” and are suspiciously Chinese looking..
“You fly with us long time!” (Bzzzzzzt)
…the discount only applies to flights departing between 1:30 AM and 1:35 AM on February 29th.