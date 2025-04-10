My Favorite Word: I

Posted by on

Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with I.

[No Roman numerals allowed.]

14 Comments

  3. The U.S.Department of The Inferior, a member of the managing Department of Redundancy Department, part of The Department of Government Inefficiency (DIGI) of the Biden administration.

    ba da BOOM!

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.