My Favorite Word: I Posted by Oppo on 10 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with I. [No Roman numerals allowed.]
Interviewer:
“Mrs Harris, can you name a state that begins with the letter i?”
Kamala:
“Yes! Idaho!”
Interviewer:
Uh, Kamala, we already know you’re da ho.”
Infusion: Inboom!
The U.S.Department of The Inferior, a member of the managing Department of Redundancy Department, part of The Department of Government Inefficiency (DIGI) of the Biden administration.
ba da BOOM!
Ignoranus – a stupid ass
Indescent: If you’re indecent, you’ll find yourself heading this way eventually..
Intourist: The latest name for an illegal immigrant…
Iffluent: Uncertain about everything, but positively certain that everyone needs to hear about it…
Idiomoron
If you can’t figure it out then you are one
Boss: There is no “I” in TEAM!
Me: Well, maybe … but there sure is hell is an M and an E!!!
I – I – I: Oppo’s suave greeting on meeting Raquel Welch in an elevator.
Internability – A very good looking woman.
IVplay: A prelude to intercourse for some Romans…
(You can’t tell us what to do – we’re ROMANS!!!)
Igloom- home of a Goth Eskimo.
Cool!