Ain’t Nobody Buying My Cinnamon Buns

… So I say, throw her in jail just out of spite.

“Norbotten”? More like “Verboten,” heh.

Arrested for Selling Cinnamon Buns

Euroweekly News | 18 May 2025 | Adam Woodward

A woman in her 70s in Norrbotten, Sweden, started selling homemade bread and pastries in 2019, but without a registered business and without having a government-approved kitchen for food production. Her cinnamon buns, in particular, became a hit with locals.

She was given a fine by the local council, but despite repeated pressure, she did not pay. The case first gained attention in autumn 2024 when the woman was ultimately sentenced to one month and 14 days in prison after continuing her sales and not paying any fines.

The verdict is being appealed to the Court of Appeal for Upper Norrland, which has heard the case and is now pondering the sentence: ‘She has a very hard time wondering what it is she has done that is so wrong and is unsure what spending six weeks in prison will look like,’ says the woman’s lawyer, Frida Larsson.

Larsson has previously explained that the woman had financial difficulties in paying the fine imposed, as she is a pensioner. The woman herself believes that her baking is not about profit and that she only sold baked goods to cover the costs of ingredients. She has described her interest in baking as a hobby that she likes to share with others on social media.

Everyone is aware that it is difficult to change the court’s decision, but she is still considering an appeal to the Supreme Court, says lawyer Frida Larsson.