And the Award for the Coolest Name of a World Leader Goes To . . .

Posted by on

Nicusor Dan!

Nicusor Dan beats hard-right favourite George Simion in Romanian election
Sky News | May 18, 2025

Pro-Western candidate Nicusor Dan has unexpectedly beaten hard-right populist George Simion in the Romanian election.

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.