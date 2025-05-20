Straight Line of the Day: The Best-Laid Plans of Mice and Men… Posted by Oppo on 20 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
The Best-Laid Plans of Mice and Men…always seem to revolve around the act of procreation…
I’ve killed 3 rats in the last 2 days. I’d say man’s plan is better.
… gang aft agley…
“He’s talkin’ fancy poetry, boys! String him up!”
… Seem to attract at least one Tofu vote.
… avoid cumbersome use of keyboard instructions to navigate around the screen.
Lennie, to the tune of My Baby Does The Hanky Panky:
You know I saw her for the very first time
A pretty little girl standing all alone
Hey baby, baby, can I take you home?
I never saw her, never really saw her
Okay, we’re low on time, hold on
Hey, my baby does the plague-y plague-y
Yeah, my baby does the plague-y
My baby does the plague-y plague-y
My baby does the plague-y plague-y
My baby does the plague-y plague-y.
The Best-Laid Plans of Mice and Men…
…thoroughly defeated by the cat again.