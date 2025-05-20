Straight Line of the Day: The Best-Laid Plans of Mice and Men…

  6. Lennie, to the tune of My Baby Does The Hanky Panky:
    You know I saw her for the very first time
    A pretty little girl standing all alone
    Hey baby, baby, can I take you home?
    I never saw her, never really saw her
    Okay, we’re low on time, hold on
    Hey, my baby does the plague-y plague-y
    Yeah, my baby does the plague-y
    My baby does the plague-y plague-y
    My baby does the plague-y plague-y
    My baby does the plague-y plague-y.

