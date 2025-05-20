Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 20 May 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Are we rabbit soup yet?🐇
Hareobics?
As it turned out (a second later), the skeet range was the last place they should have practiced this routine.
“The kick is up – it’s fading a hare to the right…”
“It looks like he booted another grounder…”
The sun peekin’ out between the leaves (grazin’ in the grass, yes, baby, can you dig it?)
Is this an Obscury? Walrus is away.
Nudge nudge, say no more, Squire!
Well, you’re getting one, because I have no idea what’s going on, and Walrus is away.
“Time for the Fastball Special, Logan?”
Yeah, this is fun giving these out.
You don’t need to be the fastest at a greyhound racing track; you just need to go with a friend who’s the second fastest at a greyhound racing track.
OMG, it’s the Keeeester Bunny!
“Watership Down? More like Watership Up, Petard Cottontail!”
Can’t decide if I’m going up or down; I’m a little up in the hare on this one. It is a new day though, so I’m gonna hit the ground running and not let life kick me in the a$$.
Jimmy Stewart’s early attempt at a Harvey Award just didn’t fly.
That’s insanity!