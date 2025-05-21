Straight Line of the Day: The Same Guy Who Invented Phoenician Blinds… Posted by Oppo on 21 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…also took the wrong turn in Albuquerque.
… created Blue Emu, which was his last mistake…
… is also responsible for Chinese Finger Traps…
… was also behind Corinthian leather, Arabic numerals, and Egyptian linen. He just had a thing for the Near East…
was the first to combine a man-bun, a beard, and a turtleneck sweater and still get some nookie. Not anything above a 6, but still…
…also created the Textician Shade and the E-mailian Valence.
Sold safety glasses on the side.
https://youtu.be/uNRvz5O9l2s?t=23
. . . went to Venice and sold them under the name Venetian blinds. Naked Italian women were trusting souls when the installer knocked on their doors and said “blind man.”