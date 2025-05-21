This person posted insider advice on a news forum, and I learned something, but what to do with that knowledge? If you have to go to a certain airport, there’s not much you can do about it.

One is probably safer in a large commerical plane flying into US airports where the runways are parallel instead of criss-crossing. Atlanta has 5 east-west runways, DFW has 5 north south that they mainly use, but a couple NW-SE for smaller planes. O’Hare is mostly parallel, with a couple of crossing runways like Dallas. LAX they are all parallel. All three major New York airports need to be re-designed or replaced. And I don’t know what they were thinking in Denver when they used a swastika to design the runways.

Heh. Swastika Denver. Tellurreich. Natskis. Allied with the Rising Sundance.

This comment was in response to this incident, incidentally:

Passenger jet had to abort takeoff to avoid runway collision at New York’s LaGuardia Airport

AP News | May 19, 2025 | Josh Funk Federal officials are investigating why two planes got dangerously close on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport earlier this month despite the airport being equipped with an advanced surface radar system that’s designed to help prevent such close calls. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that they are investigating the May 6 incident when a Republic Airways jet had to abort takeoff because a United Airlines plane was still taxiing across the runway.

Oh, is that a problem?

In audio from the tower that ABC obtained from the website www.LiveATC.net, the air traffic control said to the pilot of the Republic Airways jet: “Sorry, I thought United had cleared well before that.”

