I Think Wahlberg Would Fit Right in at IMAO

This Actor Won’t Give Up Daily Prayer Time: ‘Most Important Thing’

MovieGuide | Feb 2025

Mark Wahlberg might take a day off from the gym, but he never lets a day go by without praying.

“That’s the most important thing,” the actor said in an interview. “I take a day off, I take two days a week off from the gym now. I don’t take a day off from getting on my hands and knees and reading my prayer book and my daily devotionals.”

“Everything derives from my prayer life and my pursuit of my faith and a relationship with God, of course, trying to live a purpose-filled life,” he told The Christian Post, adding that it’s especially helpful when he’s playing darker roles.

He explained, “If I act like a crazy person for 12 hours out of the day, I come back, and I say another little prayer, and I ask for forgiveness. We are trying to entertain people. We want to break up the monotony of everyday difficulty. A lot of people are having real struggles and hard times in life, and so to be able to give them something to escape and enjoy and laugh and cry and be at the edge of their seat with a movie like this, which is such a thrill ride.”

Wahlberg’s most recent project is FLIGHT RISK, a Mel Gibson-directed action movie that sees Wahlberg play the bad guy.

“It’s a blast,” he told FOX 5 of playing a villain.