Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 12 June 2025, 10:05 am “Mr. Walrus, a bit late today.” “Technical difficulties. The are resolved now.” “About time.” “Why the gun?” “What gun?” Results 9. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891048 votes · 48 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Some of the toughest choices for “funniest” yet!
That’s Walrus for you: always interjecting humor when I’m trying to raise the discussion up to serious stuff.
I think Basil worked behind the scenes yesterday to fix whatever glitch was impacting IMAO. All hail how-do-you-pronounce-im!
ALL HAIL…
Basil Not Basil!
Basil Not Basil!
Basil Not Basil!
Basil Not Basil!
Basil Not Basil!
(Are you hailing yet? Get with the program!)
I, for one, welcome our new Basil-scented overlords…
Yeah. And I wish he’d drop in and say Hi.
(Hi, Basil (not Basil)!)
I almost went with 4, but realized that women only know what they don’t want.
The complements of recursively enumerable but not recursive sets are all not recursively enumerable, which is why it’s taking Alexa so long.