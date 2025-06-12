Cartoons and Memes

Posted by on

“Mr. Walrus, a bit late today.”

“Technical difficulties. The are resolved now.”

“About time.”

“Why the gun?”

“What gun?”

Results

9.

This week

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
48 votes · 48 answers
Vote

6 Comments

  1. Some of the toughest choices for “funniest” yet!

    That’s Walrus for you: always interjecting humor when I’m trying to raise the discussion up to serious stuff.

    I think Basil worked behind the scenes yesterday to fix whatever glitch was impacting IMAO. All hail how-do-you-pronounce-im!

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.