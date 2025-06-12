Ex-WH press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre left the Democratic Party, publisher of her new book says
Associated Press | June 4, 2025 | Hillel Italie
Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a book out this fall that promises a close look at President Biden’s decision not to run for reelection and calls for thinking beyond the two-party system.
Jean-Pierre herself has switched her affiliation to independent after working in two Democratic administrations, according to Legacy Lit, a Hachette Book Group imprint that will publish “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines” on Oct. 21.
In it, she reveals…
She revealed that one of her bucket lists is floating on a Harpo Marx float.
… that she’ll have to “circle back” to certain facts, in her upcoming second book…
… that her “binders” mostly held cuttings from fashion magazines…
… that the odor in the White House Press Room was mostly desperation and booze…
… that the “10 o’clock lid” was provided by local DC dealers…
… that her next project will be a coloring book, Coloring Outside the Party Lines…
Book is probably auto-penned like everything else in Biden’s regime
… an auto-biography.
… Biden didn’t actually know what The Thing was.
…she is the totally legitimate offspring of Sideshow Bob and “Michelle” Obama.
…she is a big fan of the Boy Who Cried Wolf’s early work.
Birds suddenly appear every time she is near.
(Hint: No, she’s not feeding them.)
“Why do flipped birds
Suddenly appear
Every time
I am near?
.
Just like me
They long to be
Gross to you.”
Very good! I was thinking they like to nest in her hair. And then she makes birds nest soup. With a little luck, she’s got some guano in there, too. Mmm mm mm.
Ten starlingruben is my limit.
Starlings. Someone please explain to me why Earth needs THAT species.
…her grandmother’s secret avocado dip recipe.