Straight Line of the Day: In Her Book, KJP Reveals…

Ex-WH press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre left the Democratic Party, publisher of her new book says

Associated Press | June 4, 2025 | Hillel Italie

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a book out this fall that promises a close look at President Biden’s decision not to run for reelection and calls for thinking beyond the two-party system.

Jean-Pierre herself has switched her affiliation to independent after working in two Democratic administrations, according to Legacy Lit, a Hachette Book Group imprint that will publish “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines” on Oct. 21.