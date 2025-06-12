Libs: “The National Commander-in-Chief Has No Authority Over the N-Guard!” Posted by Oppo on 12 June 2025, 3:00 pm Uses the N-Word; Can’t Say the Word “National” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
William Jefferson Clinton and the Democrats spearheaded major changes to laws governing the National Guard during his administration, including the President’s power to take control of any State’s contingent when he sees fit.
You can’t expect Democrats to be students of history because they have brains the consistency of Jello® pie filling.
…or anything else, for that matter.
Newsom Daffy Duck:
“N–Guard!
Thrust! Parry! Strike!
Thwang!”
.
— Harvey, 2011
“Keep your N-Guard out of my State House!” – G. Newsom