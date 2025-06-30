3 Comments

  1. What about giant, smoked, all-beef sausage dogs in big buns, slathered in sauerkraut, BBQ sauce, mustard and cheese?

    Bring it closer so that I might JOIN with it.

    (Also, potato salad and hot cherry pie with lactose-free vanilla ice cream! Get out of here!)

    (Edit: And definitely YES on the corn on the cob!)

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.