Honestly, Babe, This Never Happens To Me! Posted by Oppo on 30 June 2025, 3:00 pm Note to self: Stop thinking about Hillary! 1
She’s been living rent free in my head for years and she’s never going away. 😢
Heeellllppp
Barely able to breathe, giant Rodham thighs tighten around your head as you desperately grasp at the mounds of oiled, cellulite flesh. Trying to break free of her giant clamp in your sulfur-tinged, oxygen-starved delirium, strange mountain ridges loom up ahead with dark forests growing on their flanks. You’re not sure how they got there or what it means. You’re fading… How did this happen?
And then it starts….
“Oppo, darling…. Relax! Let’s have a drink and celebrate!”
You had me laughing at Rodham thighs.. 😂
She’ll really knock you out with those.
Obviously a *software* issue…
Looks like the Emu has been moonlighting.
