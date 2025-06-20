Zelensky Says Ukraine [– And IMAO –] Needs $40 Billion Annually in ‘Budgetary Support’ to Keep Up Fight Against Russia
Breitbart | 06/20/2025 | Kurt Zindulka
“It’s crucial to have $40 billion annually in budgetary support for Ukraine [– and IMAO –] to ensure our resilience and the ability of our country [– and some obscure website –] to carry on. This should be a joint decision by G7 leaders, including the U.S., [and Playboy — if those entitties still exist]” the Ukrainian leader wrote.
Zelensky: “If every American would just send me their pennies, since they have been 86ed, it would be at least $40 billion right there…unless you send me your uncirculated ones also then we are talking maybe a $trillion.”
He also needs a new piano with softer keys for his peeeeeeenis. It’s pretty beat up.
I can’t blame the guy for trying to sucker other countries into paying his bills. I just hope we aren’t the suckers.
I think I have Marcon’s and Stermer’s number here somewhere.