Zelensky Says Ukraine [– And IMAO –] Needs $40 Billion Annually in ‘Budgetary Support’ to Keep Up Fight Against Russia

Breitbart | 06/20/2025 | Kurt Zindulka

“It’s crucial to have $40 billion annually in budgetary support for Ukraine [– and IMAO –] to ensure our resilience and the ability of our country [– and some obscure website –] to carry on. This should be a joint decision by G7 leaders, including the U.S., [and Playboy — if those entitties still exist]” the Ukrainian leader wrote.