Fake Boobs

Posted by on

Zelensky Says Ukraine [– And IMAO –] Needs $40 Billion Annually in ‘Budgetary Support’ to Keep Up Fight Against Russia
Breitbart | 06/20/2025 | Kurt Zindulka

“It’s crucial to have $40 billion annually in budgetary support for Ukraine [– and IMAO –] to ensure our resilience and the ability of our country [– and some obscure website –] to carry on. This should be a joint decision by G7 leaders, including the U.S., [and Playboy — if those entitties still exist]” the Ukrainian leader wrote.

4 Comments

  1. Zelensky: “If every American would just send me their pennies, since they have been 86ed, it would be at least $40 billion right there…unless you send me your uncirculated ones also then we are talking maybe a $trillion.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.