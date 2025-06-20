Straight Line of the Day: Longest Day of the Year? What Are You Going To Do With That Big Chunk of Extra Daylight? Posted by Oppo on 20 June 2025, 12:00 pm
I only know what I won’t be doing and that’s not watching Starship Troopers again like I did yesterday.
Sleep…
…it does a vampire good.
I’m gonna slice it up into smaller, bite-sized chunks. marinate ’em, skewer ’em with peppers & onions and then grill ’em.
Food. It’s what’s for dinner.
Dance a jig in honor of Former Hostage and other former hostages. Give another mazel tov shout out to the Israelis. Trade My Biden pick for an Ayatollah in the dead pool.
^ You deserve BACON! 🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓
(According to DamnCat, that would be a “Har Award.”)
a Har-d-half?
Beer me. ‘Nuff said!
I suppose I’ll putter around the yard looking at things I should work on, then move on to the garage and do the same. I may even contemplate if my town even has as many quality women as a single Bond film.
Burn it.