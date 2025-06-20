Double-O’s Heaven

Posted by on

It has come to my attention that James Bond is incredibly lucky in the quality of women he encounters.

Immaterial is his success rate with them: just encountering so many in the first place is a real stroke of luck.

6 Comments

    • Wikipedia: Pliny the Younger quotes his uncle, Pliny the Elder, as using the phrase “Fortes fortuna iuvat” when deciding to take his fleet and investigate the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in CE 79, in the hope of helping his friend Pomponianus: “‘Fortes’ inquit ‘fortuna iuvat: Pomponianum pete.'” (“‘Fortune’, he said, ‘favours the brave: head for Pomponianus.'”)

      My new gang name is going to be Pomponianum Pete.

      But certainly not Pomponianus Pete.

      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.