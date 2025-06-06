Friday Night Open Thread: Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins

… Memorable ones, to you.
.
Mine:
- The local diner that was open past 1:00 a.m., serving full breakfasts. Came in handy for us when we were high-school types.
- The Dew Drop Inn — had to stop there with my brother, just as a tribute to Charlie Daniels’ “Uneasy Rider.” It was just as you’d expect. Honorable Mention: One called The Oasis, in tribute to a particular episode of the Bob Newhart Show (the Pleshette version).
- My parents took six kids in a station wagon to drive-ins, regularly. Poor, poor parents.
My movie review: (by Rihar)
Where Eagles Dare (1968)
A British commando unit in WWII led by Richard Burton is sent into Germany to rescue an American General (or is he?!) who has info on d-day. Joining the commando unit is Clint Eastwood (for reasons to be explained later). Lots of “bang bang” and splosions on and around a German mountain-top SS headquarters. And enough double agent twisting and turnery to possibly be Christopher Nolan’s inspiration for making his movies with the most “wait, wha?…” per minute.
Speaking of minutes it’s 2 hours and 38 minutes long.
4 out of 5 thumbs up. Would recommend.
My dad:
“We’re takin’ you kids on a road rockin’ trip down to Flavortown, where the gravitational force of bacon warps the laws of space and time.”
I would have likely died early, many times, if not for the open-all-night Toddle House.
“The Day The Earth Stood Still”
In a drive-in, black & white flick with clip on speaker boxes. Two parents and 5 kids in a 57 Plymouth station wagon. Popcorn and colas. We loved it! Good times.
Oh, and Klatu barada nickto!
Diner: the Copper Penny – we used to hit that place for early breakfast after we closed up the bowling alley for the night. It was always entertaining – a lot of freaks were out at that hour…
Dive: the Cozy Inn – my dad owned it for a brief time after Lockheed pulled out to Georgia. He once had Pat Paulson walk in for a beer and some cigarettes
– at the time he was a big deal on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour…
Drive-in: the Pickwick Drive-In was a regular stop. You can see it getting terrorized by a helicopter in Blue Thunder, if you can find a copy…