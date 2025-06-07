Straight Line of the Day: A Weird Dream You Remember: … Posted by Oppo on 7 June 2025, 12:00 pm (Courtesy of Jimmy) Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Funny you should ask. I had a nightmare about Jimmy when he was a Submariner. He had a pin-up poster of a topless Jane Fonda …before she became a Commie…but it was stolen and it’s a Collector’s item now worth about an Obama 3 dollar bill.
Well, at least I’m living inside someone’s head!