The Internet: A Warning From Nietzsche

Posted by on

Wenn du lange in einen Abgrund blickst, blickt der Abgrund auch in dich hinein.

  • Translation: When you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you.

14 Comments

  6. “When you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you.”

    But what if the abyss is infinitely deep? Because you are not.

    Recommend a “Weird Dreams” thread. Here’s one I’ve had. What does it mean?

    I’m in an enclosed stairwell that goes both up and down. Do I go up, thinking there will be an exit door sooner than going down because no one would rather climb than descend? Or do I go down because it’s easier and there has to be a door down there somewhere? Maybe this is just a nasty prank!

    Think this over a bit before continuing…

    In my dream, I choose to descend. while I promise to myself that I’ll count the flights. After more flights than are reasonable (I quit counting), I stop and look down over the railing. The stairs just seem to go on to infinity. And then it hits me. In an incredible fright, I wake up from what became a nightmare. I was looking into an infinity of stairs with no way out.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  8. I gazed a long, long time into the abyss and the abyss said “Quit staring at me. Come on, stop it. I’m not going to give you tuna. I’m not. OK, fine, here’s some tuna. Jeez. “

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.