The Internet: A Warning From Nietzsche Posted by Oppo on 6 June 2025, 5:00 pm Wenn du lange in einen Abgrund blickst, blickt der Abgrund auch in dich hinein. Translation: When you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you.
Der Geist von Ray Nietzsche wird uns in den Hintern treten.
I gazed into an abbess, once…
I gazed up into chicks skirts from under the grandstands once and something gazed back at me!
“Nietzsche says, out of chaos comes order”
-Howard Johnson
What is the difference between ‘abyss’ and ‘oblivion?’
Nothing (heh).
Anything Box isn’t afraid of living in the abyss.
Sooooo…… You’re saying I can become soul-mates with a dark empty hole? I could just stay married, same results, but that paperwork is already done.
“When you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you.”
But what if the abyss is infinitely deep? Because you are not.
Recommend a “Weird Dreams” thread. Here’s one I’ve had. What does it mean?
Think this over a bit before continuing…
“I was looking into an infinity of stairs with no way out.”
Well, might as well hop on the bannister and start sliding.
That’s (allegedly) the wrong direction – try to stay on the upward trip…just not the one Scranton Joe fell for…
Consider it done.
Tomorrow.
Perfect! I’ve got more weird ones. For real. I’ll wager others do, too. Cue the Twilight Zone music.
I gazed a long, long time into the abyss and the abyss said “Quit staring at me. Come on, stop it. I’m not going to give you tuna. I’m not. OK, fine, here’s some tuna. Jeez. “