Pot Calls Kettle Black. Ramekin-ifications:

… CNBS launches immediate fact-check.
… Riots in urban centers nationwide.
… Biden issues stutterment: “?”
… Kamala Harris issues statement: “We embrace this nomenclature of what we Know To Be tomorrow’s embracing.”
… Riots on college campuses nationwide.
… Hillary and that brother-marrying representative issue joint statement: “Noways tarred.”
… Congress reduces time from one-hour Simonizing to fifty-nine minutes, with some exemptions.
… Also passes Right-To-Wok and un-skillet-worker laws — Several senators vote both for and against.
… Pan sexualism begins.
Kettle gets contract for a podcast from a minor streaming service. Streaming service later regrets decision as kettle isn’t a very good speaker, though it does make a lot of noise when it gets steamed up.
Whoopi?
That’s some weird, wild wacky stuff.
Did you accidentally cut-off your Slausen?
So a day ending in “Y” amiright?
Al Sharpton:
“You’re just trying to race – bait me.”
Pot is bad, mmmm-kay?
Pot Calls Kettle Black. Kettle starts to boil over. Pot calls for an early lid, and recommends the Kettle blows off some steam.