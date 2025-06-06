Pot Calls Kettle Black. Ramekin-ifications:

… CNBS launches immediate fact-check.

… Riots in urban centers nationwide.

… Biden issues stutterment: “?”

… Kamala Harris issues statement: “We embrace this nomenclature of what we Know To Be tomorrow’s embracing.”

… Riots on college campuses nationwide.

… Hillary and that brother-marrying representative issue joint statement: “Noways tarred.”

… Congress reduces time from one-hour Simonizing to fifty-nine minutes, with some exemptions.

… Also passes Right-To-Wok and un-skillet-worker laws — Several senators vote both for and against.

… Pan sexualism begins.

