Straight Line of the Day: Word on the Street Is… Posted by Oppo on 6 June 2025, 12:00 pm
…Trump is on Epstein’s List and met Stormy there once for 3 straight days of BDSM.
No Left Turn
Right lane must turn right
Exit Only (works for Pride Month, too)
… the taco truck will be by at about 11:45…
… if things escalate, don’t forget that Elon has a fleet of rockets, and a back door into semiautonomous EVs…
…Coozergibbet.
Nobody knows what it means, but it is fun to say.