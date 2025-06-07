Science Thoughts

If you want a definitive answer, you may be on the wrong website.

We finally may be able to rid the world of mosquitoes. But should we?

Gene editing holds the potential of suppressing mosquito species that carry deadly diseases — and raises ethical questions.

The development of this technology also raises a profound ethical question: When, if ever, is it okay to intentionally drive a species out of existence?