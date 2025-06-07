Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special Posted by walruskkkch on 7 June 2025, 7:00 pm “Back in the swim of things, eh Mr. Walrus?” “I’m reay and willing to take a plunge.” Winner 10. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?123456789103 votes · 3 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I stand with Cliff Claven…any day of the week or I would sit with him too having a beer…or 2. 🍻 and see what he thinks about the Quantum Entanglement problem.