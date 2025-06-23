Wait: THAT’s the Name of Michelle’s Podcast?

Michelle Obama on being ‘glad’ she didn’t have a son: ‘He would’ve been a Barack Obama’

The Hill | 6/19/25 | Judy Kurtz

Michelle Obama says she’s “so glad” she never had a son — because he would’ve been a kiddie clone of her husband.

“You should’ve threw a boy in the mix,” radio host Angie Martinez told Obama in an episode of the former first lady’s “IMO” podcast released Wednesday.