I’ve started a new party: the Work Americans party.

Democrats and even more stupid people are always saying we ought to import illegal immigrants, because they are “doing what work Americans won’t do.”

To which the answer is:

“Work Americans will.”

.

Notice how it doesn’t sound at all like “Woke Americans”?

.

Oh, and to distinguish it (it’s already pretty distinguished) from the National Socialist Democratic Workers Party (NSDAP), we will just call it Work Americans, and I won’t wear a funny moustache or uniform. Honestly!

But, to belong, you’ve gotta prove that you have worked in the U.S. at some point in your life.

Now all this thinking is getting me tired. Let’s dissolve the Party and go back to work.