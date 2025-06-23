I’ve started a new party: the Work Americans party.
Democrats and even more stupid people are always saying we ought to import illegal immigrants, because they are “doing what work Americans won’t do.”
To which the answer is:
“Work Americans will.”
.
Notice how it doesn’t sound at all like “Woke Americans”?
.
Oh, and to distinguish it (it’s already pretty distinguished) from the National Socialist Democratic Workers Party (NSDAP), we will just call it Work Americans, and I won’t wear a funny moustache or uniform. Honestly!
But, to belong, you’ve gotta prove that you have worked in the U.S. at some point in your life.
Now all this thinking is getting me tired. Let’s dissolve the Party and go back to work.
Man I don’t know, all I know is I never get any respect. I once tried to become a farm worker but was turned away because I was a U.S. citizen. 😢
The party’s over: China and the DNC called me and wanted to know where to deliver ten million falsified ballots to split the Republican vote, and I don’t think my back porch will hold them and still leave room for my bluejay feeder. Got some rotten planks back there. And I think a skunk’s living underneath the deck and might get squushed. I forgot to ask them how they already have ten million falsified ballots.
Being on speed-dial with the commies and the DNC (but I repeat myself) gives me some pause as to where your loyalties truly lie…
Yeah, I was wondering about that, too.
Funny thing is, I didn’t have to contact them at all after writing my post . . .
.
And that skunk under the porch looks an awful lot like David Hogg.
Could’ve worked up a good chant, too:
Don’t be stupid
Lose your arrogance
Come and join the
Work Americans!
— Scwhingtime for Oppo
I might go for the Retired Workers Party. We snooze so you won’t lose.