Babesleaga Group AG : Week 4 Results and Standings

Coming down the stretch and it is a 4 Babe race.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Dina Meyer
|4 – 0 – 0
|248
|62.00
|120
|62.00 – 30.00
|Emmanuelle Chriqui
|3 – 1 – 0
|238
|59.50
|127
|59.50 – 31.75
|Jenna Ortega
|3 – 1 – 0
|232
|58.00
|140
|58.00 – 35.00
|January Jones
|3 – 1 – 0
|210
|52.50
|151
|52.50 – 37.75
|Anya Taylor-Joy
|1 – 3 – 0
|144
|36.00
|224
|36.00 – 56.00
|Laurie Holden
|1 – 3 – 0
|137
|34.25
|215
|34.25 – 53.75
|Jamie Murray
|1 – 3 – 0
|126
|31.50
|231
|31.50 – 57.75
|Joely Richardson
|0 – 4 – 0
|113
|28.25
|246
|28.25 – 61.50
Week 5
- 10:00 am Laurie Holden vs Joely Richardson
- 2:00 pm Anya Taylor-Joy vs Dina Meyer
- 6:00 pm Emmanuele Chriqui vs January Jones
- 8:00 pm Jamie Murray vs Jenna Ortega
They’re off! Conscience is left behind at the post. Jockey Shorts and Silk Panties are off in a hurry. Heavy Bosum is being pressured. Passionate lady is caught between Thighs and Big Johnson in a very tight spot. At the Halfway Mark it’s Bare Belly on top. Thighs opens up and Big Johnson is pressed in. Heavy Bosum is being pushed hard against Clean Sheets. Passionate Lady and Thighs are working hard on Bare Belly. Bare Belly is under terrific pressure from Big Johnson. At The Stretch Merry Cherry cracks under the strain. Big Johnson is making a final drive. Passionate Lady is coming. At The Finish It’s Big Johnson giving everything he’s got and Passionate Lady takes everything Big Johnson has to offer. It looks like a dead heat but Big Johnson squirts through and wins by a head. Heavy Bosum weakens and Thighs pulls-up. Clean Sheets never had a chance. 😢
How many edits did that go through?
I’ll have to Google it.
And Beetlebaum….