Babesleaga Group AG : Week 4 Results and Standings

Coming down the stretch and it is a 4 Babe race.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
87 votes · 87 answers
This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
84 votes · 84 answers
This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
87 votes · 87 answers
This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
79 votes · 79 answers
Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Dina Meyer4 – 0 – 024862.0012062.00 – 30.00
Emmanuelle Chriqui3 – 1 – 023859.5012759.50 – 31.75
Jenna Ortega3 – 1 – 023258.0014058.00 – 35.00
January Jones3 – 1 – 021052.5015152.50 – 37.75
Anya Taylor-Joy1 – 3 – 014436.0022436.00 – 56.00
Laurie Holden1 – 3 – 013734.2521534.25 – 53.75
Jamie Murray1 – 3 – 012631.5023131.50 – 57.75
Joely Richardson0 – 4 – 011328.2524628.25 – 61.50

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Laurie Holden vs Joely Richardson
  • 2:00 pm Anya Taylor-Joy vs Dina Meyer
  • 6:00 pm Emmanuele Chriqui vs January Jones
  • 8:00 pm Jamie Murray vs Jenna Ortega

4 Comments

