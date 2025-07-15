“Whitey keepin’ me down…”
“What we need is a fully-operational womb-to-senior-home Death Star…”
“And her butt was only this big!”
“…and your little dog, too…”
“Where dat fire alarm at?”
His Howard Beale impression was both incredibly cheesy yet undercooked.
“And then I put the cheese on the meat. What a BBQ!”
“I hold here in my hands the ironclad evidence of President Trump’s perfidity. “
“Biden didn’t know what he was doing. Here’s how you properly eat a baby.”
Beat me to it.
“All your votes are my precious.”
MUUAHH-AH-AH!!!!!!
“BRAAAIIINS!”
“If he calls me Cryin’ Chuck one more time I will choke him until he is limp,
then I will choke him some more.”
AHHHhhh ha ha ha …….
“I was shaking Kamala’s head, and listening to the rattle, like this see”
“Hakeem, you can remove the pine cone now!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
“Whitey keepin’ me down…”
“What we need is a fully-operational womb-to-senior-home Death Star…”
“And her butt was only this big!”
“…and your little dog, too…”
“Where dat fire alarm at?”
His Howard Beale impression was both incredibly cheesy yet undercooked.
“And then I put the cheese on the meat. What a BBQ!”
“I hold here in my hands the ironclad evidence of President Trump’s perfidity. “
“Biden didn’t know what he was doing. Here’s how you properly eat a baby.”
Beat me to it.
“All your votes are my precious.”
MUUAHH-AH-AH!!!!!!
“BRAAAIIINS!”
“If he calls me Cryin’ Chuck one more time I will choke him until he is limp,
then I will choke him some more.”
AHHHhhh ha ha ha …….
“I was shaking Kamala’s head, and listening to the rattle, like this see”
“Hakeem, you can remove the pine cone now!