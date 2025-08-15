Straight Line of the Day: Being Really Rich Means… Posted by Oppo on 15 August 2025, 12:00 pm … using a new bar of soap every second or third shower. 1
… singing with Big Kenny…
Save a horse
Being Really Rich Means…
Being able to be a passenger, like Frnak, in
a stretch limousene poking signs out of the sun roof that say JOHN 3:16…Jesus loves you….etc.
…leaping from tree to tree as they float down the mighty rivers of British Columbia (without being arrested for it) with your best girl by your side as you sing… sing… sing…
…paying secondary prices for a bottle of George T. Stagg.
Your “lazy day lounging at home” outfit is a three-piece Armani suit.
Your table setting has ALL the forks, and you know which dish to use them with.
Instead of haggling over the price of a new vehicle, yiu just buy the entire dealership.
You buy the name brand products at Wal-Mart.