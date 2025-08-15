Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 8/8/2025 : New Matches for 8/15/2025

Hi guys. I’m out of semi retirement to host this week’s Bond Girlathon. I hope you are all doing well.
Results
|Denise Richards
|No Preference
|Maryse Guy Mitsuoko
|120
|0
|52
|Halle Berry
|No Preference
|Mie Hama
|145
|2
|40
Matches for 8/15/2025
Match 1
Akiko Wakabayashi (Aki) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Akiko Wakabayashi
|0 – 2 – 0
|80 – 2 – 257
Actress: Akiko Wakabayashi Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Aki was a senior agent of the Japanese secret service, working directly under its leader Tiger Tanaka. She was confident and independent, and tricked Bond into walking over a trap door, which catapulted him down a steel slide leading to Tanaka’s office. She drove a Toyota 2000GT and saved Bond’s life on many occasions. Mid way though the film, an assassin tried to poison Bond, but Aki was poisoned by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Scott Thomas
|0 – 2 – 0
|140 – 9 – 298
Actress: Serena Scott Thomas Nationality: English Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”
Match 2
Tsai Chin (Ling) vs Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tsai Chin
|0 – 2 – 0
|48 – 3 – 275
Actress: Tsai Chin Nationality: Chinese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Sophie Marceau
|2 – 0 – 0
|284 – 2 – 205
Actress: Sophie Marceau Nationality: French Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.