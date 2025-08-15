Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 8/8/2025 : New Matches for 8/15/2025

Actress: Tsai Chin Nationality: Chinese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.