Coffee Badger Don’t Care

Return-to-office rebellion sparks wild office behavior as Wall Street and Amazon demand workers show up
Daily Mail | 8 August 2025 | Alice Wright
… The most popular trend du jour, driven largely by millennials, is ‘coffee badging’. It involves showing up at the office just long enough to grab a coffee, greet the right people, and then quietly leave to finish the day working remotely.
“Hey, Steve, working remotely or remotely working? Heh heh.”
Three-quarters of companies say they are struggling with employees coffee badging, a recent report found.
Spokesmen for the other quarter could not be found.
At Samsung, the practice got so out of hand that its US semiconductor division has rolled out a return-to-office monitoring tool, Business Insider reported earlier this week.
A “return-to-office monitoring tool.” Gee, what could that possibly be?
Assuming, of course, that the supervisor has shown up for work to do headcount.
Heh heh! These youngsters don’t know how to do it. Some of us used to wander two doors down to the local tavern, then stagger back just in time to clock out.
False advertising! I was promised tails of wild office behavior! Quietly going home to finish working does not count.
Time cards, with visual monitoring of the stamping. Just like you grandpappy dun it.