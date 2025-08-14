Coffee Badger Don’t Care

Return-to-office rebellion sparks wild office behavior as Wall Street and Amazon demand workers show up

Daily Mail | 8 August 2025 | Alice Wright … The most popular trend du jour, driven largely by millennials, is ‘coffee badging’. It involves showing up at the office just long enough to grab a coffee, greet the right people, and then quietly leave to finish the day working remotely.

“Hey, Steve, working remotely or remotely working? Heh heh.”

Three-quarters of companies say they are struggling with employees coffee badging, a recent report found.

Spokesmen for the other quarter could not be found.

At Samsung, the practice got so out of hand that its US semiconductor division has rolled out a return-to-office monitoring tool, Business Insider reported earlier this week.

A “return-to-office monitoring tool.” Gee, what could that possibly be?

Assuming, of course, that the supervisor has shown up for work to do headcount.