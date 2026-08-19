Rejected Straight Line: “Two Ducks, a Duck, and Another Duck Walk Into a Barn…” Posted by Oppo on 19 August 2026, 4:00 pm Nope, that didn’t sound right.
Sounds just ducky to me…
Duck: “Hey Bartend, I’ll have a glass of Cold Duck with extra peas thrown in. Make it a double.”
That’s ducked up
They had to go the the barn, because the bar had a duck’n cover.
And the seven-toed inbred barn cat is there to greet them and ask “what is this, some kinda joke?!”
Which one of them was Bubbles?
They flocked around and found out…
Obvious rejection, not enough quacks.