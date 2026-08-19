Straight Line of the Day: So Why Are There No Straight White Male Novelists?

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The Absence of Young Male Novelists Signifies the Death of American Culture
Chronicles | August 14, 2026 | George P. Cross

Here’s an interesting question: how many white American men born after 1984 have had a literary piece published in The New Yorker? The answer is zero. How did we get here, and who let this happen?

Every literary generation used to produce its Roth, Updike, Bellow, Wolfe, McCarthy, or Franzen. Today’s literary establishment shows no interest in producing young men of comparable prominence—especially if they’re straight and white.

This is not a new or underdiagnosed problem; in fact, it appears to be a point of pride for the new generation of literary critics and publishers alike. Penguin Random House has no problem publishing it’s demographics yearly and celebrating the slow but consistent decline in white editorial staff.

Acclaimed novelist Joyce Carol Oates had no issue tweeting that “a friend who is a literary agent told me that he cannot even get editors to read first novels by young white male writers, no matter how good; they are just not interested.”

 

(Three out of four paragraphs use the word “interest.”)

13 Comments

  4. Since being gay comes with a government or corporate sponsorship book deals are one of the logos they wear to advertise how inclusive and saintly their benefactors are. Besides, fiction writers should be working as reporters in the MSM.

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  8. This practice goes back decades. 60 years ago, Paul McCartney wrote paperbacks, and couldn’t get publishers to take a look. Probably because the stupid thing was 1000 pages long, give or take a few.

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