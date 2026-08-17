Quote of the Day

“I think the most annoying thing about these people — not the worst thing in a moral/intellectual sense, just the most annoying thing — is how cliched and boring they are to anyone who knows anything about this stuff. These are not edgy, new, exciting positions. This crap was in the streets and sitting in crumbled pamphlets in coffee houses in the 1960s, 1930s, heck in the 1890s. It’s just weak-minded radical cosplay for people who think incanting stale ideas makes you transgressive and cool if your audience already agrees with you or if they’re even more ignorant than you. She’s just an academic version of Hasan Piker and no more impressive.” ~~ Jonah Goldberg
Jonah’s being tougher than usual on the IMAO commenters…
Lookie there … He took a break from his TDS.