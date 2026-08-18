Some can handle their beer, others… not so much…
One beer then it is home to the wife.
Democrat strategists, drinking to forget the Kamala fiasco…
Beer? I thought it was whiskey. Disappointed.
By the time Jacques and Pierre got into Delta Sigma Chi, the fraternity no longer existed.
(Neither did the liberté and égalité.)
The real reason FrankJ never shows up at the office.
Scientists Determine Life Could Be Better If Humans Were 50% Smaller
————–
House Cat Role as Apex Human Predators Is Topic For Future Study, However
♫ Sometimes you want to go
Where nobody can remember their names ♫
Well yeah, a buffalo herd moves only as fast as its slowest member, thus, weak, slow animals are killed off, strengthening the herd. The Brain, similarly, works only as fast as its slowest cells. Drinking alcohol kills brain cells and it selectively kills the “slowest and weakest” ones first. The Result: Consuming beer makes the brain faster and more efficient, which is why people feel smarter after a few drinks. 🍻
“Did you say this place has a two drink minimum?”
Hillary-sized beer goggles.
Inhibitions would be low, and I’d definitely need to piss after one or two of those.
Walrus showing Oppo how it’s done.
Scenes from yesterday’s emergency meeting of superheroes.
Rookie move in the chugging contest… getting too excited and hitting your forehead on the rim of the glass.
Oppo, when the bartender announces last call.
What a Canadian does when he says “Hold my beer.”
Walrus, a true iconoclast, does not subscribe to the glass half full or half empty paradigm.
I believe the glass can always be refilled.
Schrodinger’s liver.
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Some can handle their beer, others… not so much…
One beer then it is home to the wife.
Democrat strategists, drinking to forget the Kamala fiasco…
Beer? I thought it was whiskey. Disappointed.
By the time Jacques and Pierre got into Delta Sigma Chi, the fraternity no longer existed.
(Neither did the liberté and égalité.)
The real reason FrankJ never shows up at the office.
Scientists Determine Life Could Be Better If Humans Were 50% Smaller
————–
House Cat Role as Apex Human Predators Is Topic For Future Study, However
♫ Sometimes you want to go
Where nobody can remember their names ♫
Well yeah, a buffalo herd moves only as fast as its slowest member, thus, weak, slow animals are killed off, strengthening the herd. The Brain, similarly, works only as fast as its slowest cells. Drinking alcohol kills brain cells and it selectively kills the “slowest and weakest” ones first. The Result: Consuming beer makes the brain faster and more efficient, which is why people feel smarter after a few drinks. 🍻
“Did you say this place has a two drink minimum?”
Hillary-sized beer goggles.
Inhibitions would be low, and I’d definitely need to piss after one or two of those.
Walrus showing Oppo how it’s done.
Scenes from yesterday’s emergency meeting of superheroes.
Rookie move in the chugging contest… getting too excited and hitting your forehead on the rim of the glass.
Oppo, when the bartender announces last call.
What a Canadian does when he says “Hold my beer.”
Walrus, a true iconoclast, does not subscribe to the glass half full or half empty paradigm.
I believe the glass can always be refilled.
Schrodinger’s liver.