16 Comments

  9. Well yeah, a buffalo herd moves only as fast as its slowest member, thus, weak, slow animals are killed off, strengthening the herd. The Brain, similarly, works only as fast as its slowest cells. Drinking alcohol kills brain cells and it selectively kills the “slowest and weakest” ones first. The Result: Consuming beer makes the brain faster and more efficient, which is why people feel smarter after a few drinks. 🍻

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  12. Walrus showing Oppo how it’s done.

    Scenes from yesterday’s emergency meeting of superheroes.

    Rookie move in the chugging contest… getting too excited and hitting your forehead on the rim of the glass.

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