Straight Line of the Day: I Keep Confusing NASCAR With NASDAC. What’s the Difference? Posted by Oppo on 18 August 2026, 12:00 pm
None. They both keep going around and around, punctuated by spectacular wrecks…
Better looking groupies.
One is even less concerned about aerodynamics at Martinsville and Bristol. And trading paint.
Trick question!
You’re actually confusing NASDAC with NASDAQ.
Whoops! That’s a kick in the NASDs.
A nasty attack to the nadsack?
My comment works with either one…
I’m sure because they are probably NASDAQLGBT friendly.
One is tech heavy and one is wreck heavy.
KnowhutImean?
Which one has the NYSEs hanging around?