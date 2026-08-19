Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results fro 8/12/2026 : New Matches for 8/19/2026

We are off to a good start for round 10.
Results from 8/12/2026
|(2) Diana Rigg
|No Preference
|Francoise Therry
|190
|1
|20
|(15) Maud Adams
|No Preference
|(16) Sue Vanner
|128
|5
|61
New Matches for 8/19/2026
Match 1
(6) Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs (7) Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(6) Caroline Munro
|9 – 0 – 0
|1458 – 13 – 422
Actress: Caroline Munro Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(7) Britt Ekland
|6 – 3 – 0
|1329 – 15 – 660
Actress: Britt Ekland Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.
Match 2
Olga Bisera (Felicca) vs (11) Madelaine Smith (Miss Caruso)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Olga Bisera
|1 – 8 – 0
|414 – 16 – 1368
Actress: Olga Bisera Nationality: Bosnian Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(11) Madelaine Smith
|6 – 3 – 0
|1183 – 6 – 807
Actress: Madeline Smith Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.