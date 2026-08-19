Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results fro 8/12/2026 : New Matches for 8/19/2026

Actress: Caroline Munro Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.